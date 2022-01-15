Are covid vaccines effective?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
compulsory COVID-19 vaccination, vaccine US to ship 4 million

I am not convinced that the Covid Vaccine is really effective. This is because of the increasing rates at which people that are already vaccinated are still catching the Covid infection, plus the emergence of new Covid variants that need more boosters to handle. Is it not better to stop wasting money on Vaccines and concentrate on how to boost people’s resistance with Vitamins and good diet?

Janice (by SMS)

 

While it is true that there is no perfect vaccine, the current finding from medical experts is that despite the fact that some already vaccinated people still contract the Covid Infection, the infection in this class of people is usually milder and easier to manage unlike among the unvaccinated. In view of this, it is still advisable to be vaccinated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

What is prostate cancer?

Ask the Doctor

Is this piles?

Ask the Doctor

My problem with pimples

Ask the Doctor

Pregnancy and covid-19

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More