Are covid vaccines effective?

I am not convinced that the Covid Vaccine is really effective. This is because of the increasing rates at which people that are already vaccinated are still catching the Covid infection, plus the emergence of new Covid variants that need more boosters to handle. Is it not better to stop wasting money on Vaccines and concentrate on how to boost people’s resistance with Vitamins and good diet?

Janice (by SMS)

While it is true that there is no perfect vaccine, the current finding from medical experts is that despite the fact that some already vaccinated people still contract the Covid Infection, the infection in this class of people is usually milder and easier to manage unlike among the unvaccinated. In view of this, it is still advisable to be vaccinated.