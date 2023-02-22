It is no longer news that election periods are faced with violence.

Barely a week to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the NDLEA made another landslide seizure and arrest as published in their recent statement that notorious drug locations in Akala, Mushin area of Lagos were raided once again and almost 100 people were arrested including dealers and large quantities of skunks, methamphetamine, cocaine were seized.

These substances I believe would have moved into our streets and used to cause mayhem during the forthcoming elections as usual. Two weeks ago, it was recorded that 1,430kg cannabis which were being moved in an LNG truck alongside 13 motorcycles which would have been used in distributing them far into the streets were intercepted by NDLEA in Cross River State.

In view of the above, the NDLEA and its boss, Gen Buba Marwa need to be commended for the efforts they’ve put into making sure we have a free and fair election devoid of drug abuse. Drug abuse will not only mar the elections and leave many families in pains.

If Nigeria will be great again, then we as citizens must play our role by constantly saying no to drug abuse and shunning electoral violence.

