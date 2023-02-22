Education is one of the vital legacies which responsible parents give their children. It helps children differentiate right from wrong, transact wisely with others, and live harmoniously in communities.

There are graduates that have accomplished the compulsory one year of service but are roaming around without jobs.

And there is a huge number of graduates that cannot endure carrying their credentials to different agencies or ministries seeking for jobs.

They chose to learn skills and become their own bosses. Skills therefore increase employment opportunities, standardise living and reduces crime in communities.

Skills acquisition therefore should be made a compulsory subject in senior secondary schools and in tertiary institutions. Items necessary for trainings should be provided by government.

Government may find it hard to employ everyone, but training seven out 10 unemployed graduates and corps members could drastically reduce joblessness as those trained would in the end influence the remaining three to be productive.

Mukhtar Garba Kobi, Bauchi.

