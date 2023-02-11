Milk has always been part of my diet since childhood. Now at 60 years of age, I want to know if there is any benefit for drinking milk at my age.

Louis (by SMS)

Drinking milk at any age is important for good health. Milk is a good source of vitamin D and calcium, which older adults tend to need more of, to maintain bone strength, preserve muscle strength, and prevent osteoporosis. For some seniors, milk means more than nutrition. Drinking at least three servings of milk or eating dairy foods each day is a good way for seniors to get vitamin D and calcium, and protein. Seniors can also use milk in their cereal and cook with it, too.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE