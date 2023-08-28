Recently, Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State appointed the two-term former speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr Musa Ahmed Muhammad, as the new Accountant General of the state.

In this piece, Nathaniel Gbaoron writes about how he is raising the bar of financial discipline and transparency in the state.

Aiming at getting it properly done is a reflection of ensuring excellence in practice and the upholding of integrity and accountability in office.

As the word accounting stresses, accounting means to account and give necessary details when enquired about as required by law.

The government is a key player in standing tall to establish a platform for impeccable accountability of its people’s hard-earned resources to keep the people in touch with the fact that their accounts are jealously protected and meticulously guarded in spending and receiving funds, as the public accounts’ principle emphasises.

Besides, this accentuates the maturity and quality of people to be sought by appointing agents or agencies to manage public accounts, which are resources that must be handed over to a person with unmatched integrity to oversee.

Recently, the Nasarawa State Government appointed a new Accountant-General of the state, Dr Musa Ahmed Muhammad, an accomplished chartered accountant, reputable academic, experienced technocrat, and exceptional politician whose footprints in development politics in the advancement of democracy and development in Nigeria are among the unrivalled.

Dr. Muhammad, while taking over from his predecessor, Mr. Zakka Yakubu, promised to render exemplary service to the state in total absence of financial misappropriation, resource exploitation, and maladministration of funds and assets of the Nasarawa State people who have entrusted him with the ranking position of the Accountant-General, who is the head of the state government accounting services and treasury, and likewise responsible for providing adequate accounting systems and controls in the state ministries, departments, and agencies due to his sagacity, distinction, quality, and unsurpassed competence.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that since his assumption of office, the new accountant has fulfilled many financial obligations of the state.

Muhammad, who reports to the office at the latest at 8 a.m., leaves beyond the official closing time of 4 p.m. in most cases, and this runs on all the official working days.

It is manifestly evident that a large number of people may have been parsimonious about the functions and functionality of the office of the Accountant-General.





With the short span of time spent so far by Dr. Musa Ahmed Muhammad in office as A-G, he has raised the bar of financial discipline in the state.

The public should know that the office of an Accountant-General nationwide is recognised for keeping custody of and maintaining records of all public funds, the treasury of the state, supervising the accounts and financial records of all MDAs of the state, preparing the statutory financial statement of the state and all other financial reports, public debt service and repayment, and controlling the treasury pool of accountants and internal auditors.

Other functions of an Accountant General are instituting an annual board of survey and inquiries, as well as handling matters relating to losses of funds or stores, formulation of treasury circulars, enforcement of financial instructions, and disbursement of funds from the consolidated revenue fund and other public funds in line with law, statutes, and financial instructions.

The last function captures ‘instruction, meaning he cannot pay you directly as it is not recognised in the purview of the law establishing the office but only when otherwise instructed. The new AG has since begun his assignment in the above direction.

In an interview with a staff member of the accountant general’s office who pleaded anonymity, he said, “Dr. Muhammed has been a remarkable spec in upholding good leadership quality and recruitment.

It is simply attested to by looking at his speakership record at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly from 2007–2015.

Just a litmus test of his pragmatism, which only allows him to do what is right and promote what is expected of him.

Anything short of this is not in conformity with his understanding of public service, which is acceptable worldwide. We have learned a lot from him within his few months here,” the anonymous said.

Apart from operating an open-door policy, he is a visionary public servant, wealth creator and a silent achiever He is raising the bar to right the wrongs in the system in line with the schedule associated with his job

As the media and good governance are unequivocally conjoined twins, Dr. Muhammed believes that corporate governance must be emulated. As such, he raises the bar for good information gathering, reporting, and partnership with the media for effective service to the attainment of the government’s policies, goals, and obligations in good governance.

It is not ambiguous to put it on record that with proper action in managing offices, the objectives of the government and the people will be achieved.

No wonder his appointment was welcomed with massive celebrations, signifying that Governor Abdulahi Sule was right to appoint the two-term former speaker of the Nasarawa state house of Assembly as Accountant General of the state.

