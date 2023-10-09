A priest with the Catholic Diocese of Lafia in Nasarawa State, Rev. Father Lazarus Songu, has pledged to collaborate with his Muslim counterparts for peace in the state.

Fr. Songu, who hails from Kertyo, a community in Adudu chiefdom, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, made the promise when he visited his community to sympathise with them over the killing of one of their own on the farm by suspected herdsmen.

According to him, “Collaboration is necessary in Christianity. We have what is called dialogue, and dialogue is necessary as long as we practise different faiths.

Muslims are Muslims, Christians are Christians, but we have a common ground where we create an avenue for us to come together and checkmate what is happening, whether wrong or good.

“We encourage people to shun the bad and embrace those fostering unity in society, irrespective of their diverse faiths.

It is not an easy task, but I think we must start initiating such ideas so that we can see how it would foster unity in the chiefdom.

“We have sons and daughters from the chiefdom who are clerics in both religions. Very soon, we can come up with that platform and present it to the traditional rulers,” he noted.

The clergy, who called on community members to remain law-abiding citizens in the state, encouraged them to endure what has happened, as the government would handle the matter.

“Life is difficult to live, and you cannot live without challenges. Since this is a challenging and difficult moment and lives were lost, I pray they should rest in peace with the Almighty God.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President





Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…