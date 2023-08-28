Lagos chapter of Labour Party has disassociated itself from the Lamidi Apapa-led faction saying appropriate measures will be taken to safeguard the legitimacy and reputation of the party.

Recall crisis rocking the party over its perennial leadership tussle took a twist last week when the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja struck out the suit filed by one of the party’s aggrieved Imo governorship candidates, Basil Maduka.

The suit was an appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri on June 23, 2023.

While the two warring parties disagreed over the ruling by Justice Joseph Oyewole, the Lagos LP under the leadership of Pastor Dayo Ekong said Barr Julius Abure remains the authentic national chairman of the party while describing Apapa-led faction as “political jobbers” attempting to destroy the integrity and unity within the LP family.

This was contained in a statement signed Monday and made available to TRIBUNE ONLINE by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Olubunmi Odesanya.

Specifically, I am referring to Mr. Lamidi Apapa, who is wrongly claiming to be the Acting National Chairman of Labour Party, and Mr. Olumide Adesoyin, who is falsely parading himself as Lagos State Chairman.

“It is clear to all that these individuals are just a bunch of confused rebels who are attempting to destroy the integrity and unity within our party. In their wild imaginations, they think they can hijack the Party from the back door.

“They and their cohorts are such political hungry souls who do the most morally deficient and obnoxious things to illegitimately lay claim to authority. It is evident that they are loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We want to make it clear that if Mr Olumide Adesoyin does not cease to parade himself as the Lagos Chairman, he will face the dire consequences of his actions.

“We will not lightly take such blatant usurpation of authority. Appropriate measures will be taken to safeguard the legitimacy and reputation of our Party.

“It is acknowledged widely that the true National Chairman of Labour Party is Barrister Julius Abure and for Labour Party Lagos State, the Chairman is Pastor Dayo Ekong. They are the recognised and legitimate leaders of our party. Any attempt to undermine their positions will be rebuffed.





“Lagos stands united against those who seek to divide us. All the twenty Local Government Areas have in unison denounced them,” the statement read.

