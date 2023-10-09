Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has nominated Abubakar Odah Akum from Nasarawa LGA as a commissioner and member of the State Executive Council to replace Mr Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, the former Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development, and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced this during the House proceedings today in Lafia.

Abdullahi said that the nomination of Abubakar Odah Akum followed the appointment of Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) by President Bola Tinubu.

“His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule, has forwarded the name of Abubakar Odah Akum as Commissioner and Member of the Nasarawa State Executive Council to represent Nasarawa LGA.

“Abubakar Odah Akum has a proven track record, experience, and commitment to the state’s progress.

“His Excellency looks forward to the speedy consideration and confirmation of the nominee,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker mentioned that the nomination of Akum was based on his proven track record, experience, and commitment to the progress of the state.

He directed the nominee to submit 30 copies of his Curriculum Vitae (CV) before the closure of work on Tuesday, October 10, and to appear for screening and possible confirmation on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

It should be noted that in September 2023, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Mr Aliyu Tijani Ahmed, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for LG and Chieftaincy Affairs, as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

