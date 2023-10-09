The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Mr Francis Orogu, has described the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal as the divine intervention of the Almighty God in the state.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, had sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Mr David Ombugadu as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Sule and issue another to the candidate of the PDP as the rightful winner of the election.

Orogu, who spoke in Lafia, the state capital, thanked God for the victory.

He said, “We want to appreciate the judges for the delivery of good judgement. They will be honoured, and their children and grandchildren shall reap from what they have done for us, holding the truth at least once in Nasarawa State among tribunal panels that have come to this state in the past.

“We are not surprised because we won this election squarely, and the entire country and the world over were aware that we won the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa.

“We were squeezed out of the success on the day of the election, and today we have been vindicated. Whatever we have said from the beginning has come to stay. The truth is constant, and it is only the lies that can be changed,” Orogu added.

