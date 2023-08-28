Media personality and actor, Steve Harvey, has addressed rumours alleging that his wife Marjorie Bridges, 58, cheated on him with their bodyguard and chef.

Harvey, 66, while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday said, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine.

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man.

“I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

Harvey and Bridges first met in 1990. The couple got married 17 years later in 2007.