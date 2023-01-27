Dotun Future, band set for US tour

Wave-making, Gospel Juju Tungba group, Dotun Ogunlabi (Dotun Future) and D’Future Band is one of a distinguished and applauding reputation in Nigeria and across the world. The quality of the music produced by Dotun and his band is one of true musical artistry, entertaining delivery and excellence personified. His performances with all the elements it exhibits is one that excites fans who have heard him both home and abroad thereby yearning to get more entertained by his work of art from time to time giving him a much needed ground to soar as his demands increase.

With several albums listed in his discography and major singles that have serenaded the hearts of many, he is set to take his musical prowess to the United States of America in association with Sammek Moments Entertainment, one of the leading promotion companies in America. Asides from his tour, he would also be a part of Sammek Entertainment 10th anniversary celebrations and an award for international recognition is also in view to be earned.

Speaking about his kind of music he shared that, “My music is exceptional because I have a unique and peculiar way of transitioning between all genre of music in a cosmopolitan manner.”

Dotun and his band have won numerous awards over the years attesting to his exceptional performances getting its much needed recognitions, appreciation speaks to why he is indeed a fans favourite. As the dates to his tour gets closer he would be performing at some venues alongside several US based artiste as well as one of Nigeria’s finest, Laolu Gbenjo.

For Dotun and his band, they have been serving good music for over two decades dishing out a deeply rooted cultural melody laced fusion of traditional beats spiced with inspirational and gospel vibes centered on Tungba and Juju rhythms which fans can always expect to enjoy at every given time. So in anticipation for the tour, the US fans can expect much more of his musical artistry.