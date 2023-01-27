‘Anoymous Music’ gets ready for music engagements in 2023

Rising music star, Precious Egemasi Chigozie also known as Anonynous Music has kicked off the year on a smooth footing with his latest music offering, entitled ‘Feel Better’ featuring Mohbad as he continues his music progression on a steady note.

The singer who has been getting a lot of positive attention from music listeners and social media users who rated him as one of the promising afrobeat stars to watch out for in 2023, said his plan is to keep his fans entertained throughout the year.

Speaking about the choice of Mohbad on ‘Feel Better’, a song that is fast resonating with his fans and rising on music charts, Anonymous Music hinted that creating relatable music with one of the best in the game was a game changer for him.

Featuring Mohbad gave him the ample opportunity to see him closely on how he creates his magic, saying he feels excited working with him and looked forward to making more magical songs with him.

With a new album coming this year among other musical projects and collaborations, the talented songwriter and singer stated that he has been working in and and around top music acts to bring out the best in him and his craft this year.

He also urged his fans to keep showing him love and support every music project he drops this year as this would keep him motivated all through the year.