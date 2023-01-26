Ondo community school gets two blocks of classrooms from MADE Foundation

Relief came the way of Laoso Community Primary School pupils in Ondo West Local Government Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo, through MADE foundation, recently supported the community with two blocks of well-furnished classrooms.

The intervention by Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo came after years of neglect and continued use of dilapidated school buildings, which is not befitting for quality education as well as the safety of pupils.

In his remarks, Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo, who was represented on occasion by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mayokun Ajilo, emphasised that he has always had it in mind to give back to the community because it is the right thing to do to support the government.

The two blocks of classrooms were officially inaugurated by a Member, House of Representatives, representing Ondo West and East federal constituency, Hon. Peter Abiola Makinde.

Makinde, in his remarks, stressed the importance of providing quality education for pupils in rural areas to mitigate the menace of rural-urban migration and stem the tide of ignorance, as education is an eye-opener and an assured path to greater heights.

He, therefore, spoke very profoundly of Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo and appreciated all the good works he is doing in the community.

After the formal inauguration of the classrooms, it was handed over to the government for dispensing quality education.

Dignitaries at the event include Hon. Dr. Peter Abiola Makinde; the local government chairman, Hon Akinsulire Ebenezer, represented by the local government secretary, Alhaji Oluwole Bashiru; the secretary of Ondo east local government; educational officials, members of the MADE foundation, Royal fathers, Religious leaders, and a host of other influential personalities.