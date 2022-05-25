Dosunmu, Doherty, Kamal, Gbadebo withdraw from PDP Lagos governorship race

Four governorship aspirants contesting for the ticket of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday withdrew from the race, leaving just two, namely Dr Abdul-Lateef Olajide Adediran aka Jandor and Mr. Dacova Vaughan David Kolawole in the contest.

The four aspirants who withdrew from the race are Dr Ade Dosunmu, Engnr Deji Doherty, Jimi Kamal and Rhodes Gbadebo.

Six aspirants were initially in the race to clinch the party’s ticket for the 2023 governorship poll, with the primary slated to pick the lucky winner now about to take place in the Ikeja area of the state right now as at the time of filing this report as delegates are being screened and allowed to move into the hall and take their seats before the commencement of voting.

Their withdrawal was announced by the Chairman of the Lagos PDP Electoral Committee, Mr Emmanuel Ogidi while addressing journalists at the venue of the governorship primaries in Ikeja.

Details later …

