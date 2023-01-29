“But who is it that will patronise questionable character except for people with questionable, dubious and fraudulent characters themselves?”

Founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has disclosed that those advertising and marketing presidential candidates with questionable profiles are doing so for their selfish interests and not for the betterment of Nigeria.

The man of God disclosed this today while delivering his Sunday sermon at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

According to him, the nature of the candidates that each Nigerian supports, campaigns for and associates with this electioneering season is a reflection of the kind of people they are, adding that those who patronise and promote questionable characters are people with questionable, dubious and fraudulent characters themselves.

He said, “Most people today are only advertising for their selfish interest. My party should be in power so I can remain relevant, not in the interest of the Nation. Whether their candidate has capacity or character is immaterial to them. It is if my party is out of power, I would be out of money, out of opportunities, etc.”

The man of God wondered how some Nigerians are still clamouring for the emergence of certain candidates despite their questionable characters and profiles.

“There are people who are clamouring for the highest office in the land experiencing allegations and counter allegations of corruption. There are some whose names, nobody is sure, date of birth, nobody is sure, source of money, nobody is sure, state of health, nobody is sure, schools attended, nobody is sure and yet they are being marketed and advertised to lead the nation to a destination that nobody is sure of.”

He continued, “But who is it that will patronise questionable character except for people with questionable, dubious and fraudulent characters themselves? Lion patronises Lion, Dogs patronises Dogs etc.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to look beyond party, religion and tribe and vote for candidates with values, principles, competence and proven track records as insecurity, economic hardship and other challenges facing the country do not elude any tribe or religion.