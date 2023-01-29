Akeredolu, Mimiko Join others to honour Jegede’s mum

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and former governor Olusegun Mimiko on Saturday, 28th January, honoured the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede during the burial service of his mother at St. David’s Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure.



Other politicians in the state suspended their political differences to give the last respect to Jegede’s mother, the late Mrs. Caroline Olutola Jegede, who was 96 years old when she died.



Most Rev. Simeon Borokini, the Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese and Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, while delivering the sermon said the passage of the late nonagenarian was not a tragedy.



According to the cleric, the nonagenarian l lived a wonderful life, taking care of her biological and spiritual children and dedicating her life to the work of God.



She described her as a priceless wife who took care of her dear husband till death did them part, saying her roles in the house of God at St. David’s Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, where her farewell service was held, were immeasurable.

ALSO READ:



Great personalities from all walks of life stormed the cathedral to pay their last respect to the late Mama Olutola amidst pomp and celebration.

Conspicuously seated on the front role on the side of the congregants were Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, learned silk Wole Olanipekun, Chief Olu Falae among others.

Present and past political officeholders, traditional rulers, and a host of personalities from across the nation.

Appreciating all the guests on behalf of his siblings, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, ,,, expressed joy in the presence of everyone for honouring him and his siblings. the undertakers in charge, carried the remains of the late Mama Olutola Jegede to her resting place within the premises of the church.

She was lowered into the grave with all her children and grandchildren present at the graveside.





Covering the casket in which Mama Jegede was laid with the soil excavated from the grave was a reality too hard for her children and grandchildren to come to terms with.

However, even before the arrival of the children from the church, the Gani Fawemi Arcade where the reception was prepared was filled to the capacity of their guests.

