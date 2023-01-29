2 killed, 30 injured in Bauchi multiple fatal crash

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that two people were killed while 30 others were variously injured in a fatal crash.

According to a road traffic crashes RTC report from RS 12.14, Toro Unit Command, the crash involved three vehicles coming together on Saturday at 1230hrs at Miyabarkate along the Toro – Jos axis of the ever busy Bauchi – Jos Federal highway.

The three involved vehicles involved in the fatal crash are a Toyota Carina E with registration number YAB427HW, a Corolla with registration number, APP754AE both privately used and commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number YDB953AA with probable cause of RTC been speed limit violation (SPV).

32 people comprising 27 Male Adults and five Female Adults were involved in the crash out which number 30 made up of 25 Male Adults ,5 Female Adults were variously injured while 2 people all Male Adults were killed.

The injured victims and the corpses were evacuated and taken to Toro General Hospital for treatment and deposit at the morgue while PMI AD Bwala led the rescue operation and cleared the obstructions from the scene to allow free flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi has suggested that Governments at all levels in the country should establish stop parks at distance locations to check rate of fatal crashes on the roads.

He said at the parks, drivers especially those on long journeys, will be forced to always stopover to rest in order to regain strength, stamina and mental alertness to be able to continue the journey.

He opined that fatigue and loss of mental alert and the major causes of the fatal accidents on the roads leading to deaths that are ordinarily avoidable with just a little careful action.

Abdullahi who spoke to our Correspondent also suggested that monitor cards should be introduced in all the parks across the country to help monitor the speed of the drivers to ensure they are driving at the approved speed limits.

According to him, “the time the driver’s time of departure from the park will be entered and by the time he reached the next rest park, it will be checked and compared with the time of departure, that will reveal the speed at which he had driven.”





He said that, “It is expected that he will cover 100km in not less than 1 hour, anytime less than that, is an indication that he had over-sped.”

Abdullahi added that, “such a driver will be kept at the park for a period of time so that he can be slowed down and made to go at the recommended speed limit. With this in place, carnage on our roads will reduce.”