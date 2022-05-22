Don’t stop learning (II)

Last time we began looking at the issue of learning. We saw that for our lives to count we must be lifelong learners. Learning is indispensable to a life that will keep being relevant and impactful.

“Intelligent people are always ready to learn. Their ears are open for knowledge. “ Proverbs 18.15 NLT

We must understand that the key to relevance in our chosen field is to be up to date in our knowledge base. We must be committed to personal growth which will not just happen.

Life is an unconscious teacher but we must be conscious learners. Learning does not just happen. It demands being deliberate about it.

“Learning is not attained by chance. It must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence.” Abigail Adams

What we know now will keep us going but it won’t keep us going for too long. We must learn new ways of doing things so we can be equipped to handle the varieties of challenges that keep cropping up in life.





The importance of continual learning can never be over emphasized.

“With today’s more complex business environment, learning is not just a nice thing to do — it is essential for staying on top of things. Especially during times of recession, it is important for people to learn new skills and enhance their marketability. None of us can afford to remain stagnant in our knowledge. Organizations need to ensure that individuals keep learning. To do this, they must create a culture of self-directed learners who are excited about learning and incentivized to advance knowledge and skills.

We can no longer view learning as a one-time event where we attend a college or university, get a degree and are then “done” learning. Instead, learning should be an ongoing process. We have to keep enhancing our skills in critical thinking, creativity and innovation, analytics, people and leadership and networking, among other knowledge and skills.” Joyce E. A Russell

We can learn in different ways. We can learn formally or informally. We must not be casual people going through life casually. We must develop the habit of critical observation and an eye for detail through study. All around us are different opportunities to learn. Everybody in life is a book of wisdom to learn from. From some we learn how to be wise and from others we learn how not to be foolish.

“Learn all you can from the mistakes of others. You won’t have time to make them all yourself” Alfred Sheinwold

If our lives will count we must be a people who should aspire to learn by instruction and not by experience. It’s good to learn from experience but it’s a very expensive way to learn as it comes with regret. . . . It is learning to do something from doing it the wrong way.

“By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.” Confucius

We must resolve to become perpetual students if our lives will be of any meaningful and lasting benefit.

Whenever the opportunity arises we must seize the opportunity to learn formally. We must attend seminars and conferences in our chosen field. The internet provides tremendous opportunity for learning and we must not let this pass.

We can also learn from being criticized and corrected.

“If you love learning, you love the discipline that goes with it – how shortsighted to refuse correction!” Proverbs 12.1

Only learners will be enduring and effective leaders. Don’t stop learning.

