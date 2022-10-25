‘Don’t embark on physical dev’t without following due process’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to all Lagosians to desist from embarking on any form of physical development without following due process and procedures.

Sanwo-Olu,who spoke at the forum comprising stakeholders in housing sector, urged people to continue to cooperate with his administration by abiding with the state’s physical planning and other laws.

The governor disclosed that his development blue print, THEMES Agenda has been critical in maintaining social equilibrium and harmony in the state.

According to him, the administration’s programme had focused on inclusiveness and bridging the social divide across sectors, in line with the theme of the 2022 World Habitat Day observance: Mind the Gap. leave No one and No Place behind.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs

FolashadeJaji said that a number of institutions in the state were purposely created or refocused to address socio-economic imbalance and champion the even development of Lagos and its people.

“For effective implementation of the development goals, we have remodeled the Lagos Global office into a more pertinent Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, piloting broad-based and inclusive application of the ideals of the SDGs across the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Closely related are the activities of the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA), Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment as well as the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), all geared towards closing the social gap and ensuring that no one and place are left behind in our march towards a greater Lagos of world-class cities.”, he said.

The governor recalled his strides in healthcare services, education, urban renewal and infrastructural provision, saying that the IleraEko Health Insurance Scheme, healthcare facilities such as Mother and Child Centres and the provision of qualitative education for every Lagosians as well as investments in road infrastructure, empowerment and skill acquisition, slum upgrade and physical planning instruments among others stood his administration out as one interested in bringing the gap.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Bamgbose-Martins, said that the World Habitat Day theme aimed at directing global attention to the growing inequality and vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by COVID-19, climate change and conflict, making it a global priority to tackle urban poverty and inequality.

He added that the administration of Sanwo-Olu has boosted the provision of environmentally friendly housing and enhance the sustainability of the built environment in the state with the approval of the Building Energy Efficiency Code (BEEC), the Green Building initiatives as well as ongoing domestication of the National Building Code and the current move to automate Planning Permit process and other procedures of the Ministry of Physical Planning and its agencies.

Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Mr Ola Oresanya, who doubles as guest speaker, said that there must be deliberate government efforts to narrow the gaps in the society and maintain social harmony.

He called for the planning mode that will take of every segment of the society, while urging effective public- private participation in public programmes.

The event also witnessed panel discussion and goodwill messages from the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, OlutoyinAyinde, the Committee working on Lagos Urban Development Policy and the General Manager, Office of Disability Affairs, Mr. Oluwadamilare Ogundairo.