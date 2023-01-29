Don’t break your fast with these 5 foods

A lot of people fast for many reasons. Some of which include health reasons, religion, or even for ethical purposes.

With fasting, a person abstains from food or drink or both for a stipulated period.

This is important because during a fast, the digestive system does not work for a while, and going back to your usual diet immediately after fasting, is not the right thing for your gut and could lead to some consequences.

With this in mind, here are the worst foods to use in breaking your fast;

1. Fries

One food to avoid when breaking your fast is fries. This is because deep-fried or acidic foods shortly after a fast can lead to heartburn. The acidity could also aggravate gastric problems.

2. Alcohol

Alcohol is also a no-go after fasting. This is because the body absorbs the alcohol faster when your tummy is empty and this could lead to alcohol intoxication especially since the body does not have the chance to break the alcohol down as quickly as it is consumed.

3. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks should also not be the first thing you consume after a fast. This is because this can lead to a bloated stomach and also increase the acidic condition of the stomach.





4. Sweets

Another food you should not use to break your fast is sweets. Taking in sugar just after fasting is bad because the body at this time cannot produce enough insulin to maintain its normal levels in the blood. This can in turn lead to dire consequences such as eye diseases or disruption of the acid-alkaline balance.

5. Fruit juice

It is also not advisable to use fruit juice to break your fast. This can lead to issues such as constipation, acidity, and stomach pain.

