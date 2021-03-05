Don’t approach music investors empty-handed —Blessed Boy

Joseph Oluwatobiloba Abojei, also known as Blessed Boy, has advised upcoming artistes never to approach investors empty-handed.

The musician said that for any investor to respect and value an artiste in whom they would invest, such artiste needs to bring some financial value to the table, and not expect the investor to fund every aspect of his music recording and promotion.

He said an artiste needs to have his own plans and must have pushed such plan to a certain level before approaching an investor.

He added that, “An artiste should be able to tell an investor his/her plan, for example, ‘this is where I am, and your investment will only help me get to that point that I want to be’. The America-based artiste said good music requires good money and an upcoming artiste needs another sure source of income to fund his/her musical career, adding that it was suicidal for any upcoming act to do music full time.

He further stated that beyond talent, creativity and hard work, finance played a major role if a musician would succeed in Nigeria.

Speaking on how he funds his passion for music, the artiste who holds a US College Degree in Business Administration said he does multiple jobs in America, amongst which is driving an Uber taxi, to finance the production and promotion of his songs.

“Many upcoming acts are always ashamed of their hustle, but, I am very proud of my jobs”, he added.

Blessed Boy who picked interest in music in the late 2000s shortly before travelling out of the country, decided to pursue a career in music in 2011 and has since then released over 20 tracks such as ‘Babara’, ‘Ayedun-Chop Life’, ‘Save Us’, ‘Throw That’, amongst others.

Hinting at his next project, he stated that he is working on a new track that will be released on May 14 which coincides with his birthday.

The artiste, who stressed that he is determined to breakthrough and secure his place in the Nigerian music space, using every legal and acceptable means, such as working hard and creating good music, promised to drop at least one single once every two months for the next five years.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Don’t approach music investor Don’t approach music investor

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Don’t approach music investorDon’t approach music investor

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE