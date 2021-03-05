Gtext Homes expands frontiers, sets aside N50m as charity budget

Leading real estate firm, GText Homes has stated that it recorded a 500 per cent increase in 2020 when compared to 2019, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic disruptions.

Dr Stephen Akintayo, Group Managing Director, GText Homes, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Akintayo attributed the development to the need to tie down investments within the country by Nigerians, particularly those in the diaspora.

He stated that the company leveraged on technology to ensure constant digital and online visibility to serve its teeming consumers, a development, he said, factored the company’s growth.

The housing guru noted that as a result, the company had decided to give back to citizens by providing financial support in the areas of agriculture and education.

Akintayo said that the financial support for beneficiaries this year would be in form of a ‘Green and Smart’ competition, where the winners would get a N5 million grant for horticulturists and interior decorators.

In line with the company’s vision to build 200 estates by 2035, Akintayo revealed plans to build 1000 green and smart housing units this year, to bridge the housing deficit in the country.

“We all know that COVID-19 happened; however, it was a good and very productive year for us as the company grew by almost 500 per cent, as people, for whatever reason, decided to invest more in real estate, particularly Nigerians in the diaspora.

“One of the strengths for us was that when we started our company years ago, we were more focused on leveraging technology and making sure that we were often online to stream all our property; so, customers are able to see from any place in the world.

“Last year, we were able to give back to the society, with some grant opportunities in education and agriculture, because we understood how the year went and we wanted to support people in these sectors.

“Some got N500,000, others got N300,000 for their small business and we also had grant for the real estate sector, and we were also able to pay tuition for over 100 kids.

“A unique design as a horticulturist that would ensure beauty of scenery and as an interior decorator, the presentation of interior designs that are green-friendly would get the winners a N5 million grant”.

“That grant will be what they need to start the contract; we are going to be giving them on our own property; that way, they have the much needed capital to start the job on our property.’’

According to him, the total grant and charity budget is about N50 million, so, it’s not just N5million. Some of it is in grants, some of it we would be using it to pay tuition fee.

“We are also running a grant programme this year, which is a bit different from last year in the food processing sector.

“So, one of the things we want to do is to make sure that we look at the agricultural value chain, the processing sector is a key part we are looking at,” he said.

Akintayo indicated the company’s plans to expand by delving into agriculture.

