A 4-year-old boy has died after being attacked by his father’s dog in Etche local Government Area of Rivers State.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, a Facebook user revealed this in a post stating that the incident occurred in Chokota this morning.

He claimed the dog attacked the toddler, who died before being rescued.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Hawkers, scavengers take over $1.6bn rail tracks in Lagos

As small-scale businesses and other unpleasant activities continue to encroach the Babatunde Raji Fashola Train Station in Agege area of Lagos State, VINCENT KURAUN reports on the degradation such activities continue to bring to the railways in the country….…





UHC: Appraising health insurance schemes in Cross River, Edo, Lagos

Mrs Yewande Oluwatosin was seven months pregnant when she registered for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS). She works in the informal sector as a hotel manager, but working for a private organisation, she said, did not preclude her from accessing the service..…

From fame to Public Begging: Why veteran thespians are living in penury

As the entertainment industry, particularly the movie sector, continues to expand and churning out new movie stars regularly who are raking in millions from appearance and engagements with top brands as their ambassadors….…