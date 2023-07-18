President Bola Tinubu has informed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that his Guinean citizenship expired in 2020, the same year that his Guinean passport, which has been brought up by the opposition, also expired.

According to reports by POLITICS NIGERIA, Tinubu’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), made this claim while requesting that the tribunal dismiss a petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) seeking Tinubu’s removal from office.

In defence of Tinubu, his counsel stated that the Guinean passport presented as evidence by the LP’s PW27 had expired in 2020, emphasising that the opposition party’s allegation of Tinubu’s dual citizenship was a deliberate attempt to embarrass the President.

Olanipekun said, “Lastly, the PW27 tendered Exhibit PBF4 (Guinean passport), which as usual, he claimed to have downloaded from the internet, purportedly representing the data pages of the respondent’s Guinean passport, which ex facie shows that the passport expired in 2020. It is all guesswork, aimed at embarrassing the respondent.”

Tinubu’s claim comes in response to challenges to his victory in the February 25 presidential election by the LP and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The petitioners allege that Tinubu is ineligible to hold the office of president due to his dual citizenship in Nigeria and Guinea.

They accuse Tinubu of failing to disclose pertinent information regarding his constitutional qualifications in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which goes against the provisions of the law.

The petitioners argue that Tinubu was constitutionally disqualified from running for president.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’





It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…