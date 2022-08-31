How to overcome suicidal thoughts

Suicide is the act of intentionally taking your own life. A lot of people believe it is impossible to take their own life, but you would be surprised that it is possible.

It starts with just a seed, just a thought. When the thought lingers in your heart for a long time, it becomes achievable because it makes you start to see life in another way. Most of us have had suicidal thoughts at some point in our lives.

A lot of people begin to see death as an escape route from pain, tragic life problems, heartbreak, illness, abuse, and a lot of unbearable life issues.

Suicidal thoughts start to set in when you are alone most of the time because you tend to withdraw from people and activities that are of interest to you.

It is not a sign of weakness or mental sickness; it just means that you are coping with a lot of things that are beyond your power.

To overcome suicidal thoughts, you can use the following tips:

1. Speak out to someone early

There is a true saying that “a problem shared is half solved”. Reaching out to people when facing overwhelming problems is very important. Sharing it with people that can help out will relieve you a bit.

Speak out to people as soon as you realise your thoughts are becoming suicidal. These thoughts might be you thinking of taking poisonous contents especially when you start to harm yourself. Communicate with someone close to you and also trustworthy. Put your shame, fear and embarrassment aside.

2. Be careful of what can cause triggers

Stop listening to music that dampens your mood and causes you to think. This can be triggers and it differs from people. It could be movies you watch or books you read. This could make you feel worse.

3. Get busy

An idle hand is the devil’s workshop. Staying idle when you are depressed increases your chances of having suicidal thoughts. The way out is to find something to do. Learn new skills, enroll for new courses, volunteer, and take up jobs that interest you.

Distract yourself by reading books, watching movies, playing games, doing some chores, and so on.





4. Stay away from drugs and alcohol

Drugs and alcohol affect the way you think. It allows you to judge and condemn yourself. When under the high influence of hard drugs like cocaine, Indian hemp, and so on, there is an high risk of you harming yourself, especially if you have remnants of suicidal thoughts in you.

Drugs can also cause hallucinations and confusion, and this can lead to you taking your own life.

5. Avoid staying alone

Once you notice you’ve started having suicidal thoughts, avoid staying alone. Visit people, ask your friends to come over. You can also attend meetings, register at the gym, visit places and impactful gatherings.

Being around people keeps you calm and safe. They might not know what is wrong with you, but you should keep being around people and communicating with them.

Be rest assured that you can overcome suicidal thoughts.

