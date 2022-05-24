Kwara senator wants governor, deputy to support second term bid

Political stakeholders in Offa, Kwara state, under the auspices of the Central Working Committee (CWC) and Elders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, and the state chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, to back their choice of Senator Lola Ashiru for the party ticket to return for a second term to represent Kwara South senatorial district.

In separate letters to the governor, his deputy and party chairman, the group said that Senator Ashiru becoming the flag-bearer of APC would ensure the party’s victory in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The letters were endorsed by the Elder and caucus chairman of the political stake-holding group, James Adebayo Shogo, and his secretary, Dr Abdullateef Saliu.

“We have, therefore, unanimously nominated him, Ashiru, on behalf of our party members and as well as to support him in his bid for a second term tenure having performed wonderfully and creditably in his first tenure as the Senator representing Kwara South District,” the group said.

Currently, a former commissioner in the Governor Abdulrazaq cabinet, Abdulwahab Agbaje, resigned to contest the party ticket with Senator Ashiru, a situation that has activated no less political tension in the state.

There has been a similar scenario after Yahaya Seriki, a friend of the governor also threw his hat in the ring to wrestle the ticket with Yahaya Oloriegbe, in the Kwara Central Senatorial District.





The Offa caucus of APC stakeholders also said that the choice of Senator Ashiru rests on not only the need to see the party win at the polls but also stemming from the senator’s proven record in office.

“We have found Senator Ashiru as the most suitable to fly the party’s senatorial flag for the 2023 general elections.

“It is imperative for our party to field a candidate with cognate experience, historical, political network in Kwara state and in Nigeria.

“In addition, such candidate must have a winning advantage and competitive edge over other aspirants,” the caucus said.

