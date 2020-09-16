Disarm people with unlawful arms, CP directs DPOs, Area Commanders in Kaduna

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Umar Muri, has directed all Area Commanders(ACs) and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to identify, disarm and arrest anyone in unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

This was contained in a statement In a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige on Wednesday.

The police boss asked the Area Commanders and DPOs to identify, disarm and arrest anyone who is in possession of prohibited firearms in the state.

He also charged them to immediately organize enlightenment meetings for personnel of Neighbourhood Watch, Vigilante and local security outfits within their areas of responsibility to ensure they operate in conformity with extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

According to the statement, “following the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu NPM, mni on the clampdown on the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Police Command, CP Umar M Muri has ordered the strict enforcement of the directive in the State.

“Consequently, he has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical/Operation Units of the Command to immediately put in place measures to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any person and/or group unlawfully possessing firearms, particularly those prohibited.

