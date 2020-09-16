Fish out police officers, who chased our son to death, family of deceased boy urges Police, govt

The family of the young boy, identified as Idris Ajibola, 20, who died in an auto accident, after being chased by Osun Joint Task Force (JTF) on Wednesday charged the Police to produce officers allegedly involved in the act and bring them to justice.

They also called on the state government to ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet, saying the deceased was not a suspected internet fraudster as being insinuated in some quarters.

Speaking to journalists in Osogbo at the residence of the parent of the victim, the maternal uncle of Idris, Mr Damilare Opadotun lamented the painful death of the young boy, saying he was an apprentice, learning mobile phone repair before the gory incident.

Idris, who is the third child of his parents, lost his life after the Toyota corolla car conveying him and three other friends from a shopping mall in Osogbo crashed following an alleged hot chase by operatives of the Joint Task Force.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited the residence of Idris parents at Ofatedo community around 3.00 pm, aggrieved youths set a bonfire and mounted barricades, thus preventing vehicular movement in and out of the Ido-Osun and Ofatedo axis.

They decried what they termed bizarre manner policemen harass young boys and students over suspicion of being internet fraudsters.

A resident of Ofatedo, Mr Adewale Ifadafe, hinted that the youth blocked roads entering Ofatedo and Ido-Osun early morning to denounce the death of Idris, adding that they were dispersed by anti-riot policemen, who fired teargas canisters at them.

However, Idris uncle, Opadotun further explained that the deceased was a phone engineer, who just returned from Lagos state on Monday, adding that he would turn 21 on October 10.

He stated that “Idris is a phone engineer and just returned from Lagos State on Monday. Meanwhile, the way his death was being handled is more tragic than his death. We call on concerned authority to intervene and bring the security personnel involved in justice.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, who addressed a press conference sued for calm, disclosing that the police had constituted an independent investigation team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Buhari, Trailblazer In Modular Refinery Delivery ― Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, said while previous administrations talked about modular refineries, only President…Fish out police officers

Palliative: FG Distributes Food Items To 80,405 Households In Sokoto

The Federal Government has begun the distribution of 3,659.7 metric tonnes of grains to 80,405 households in Sokoto State…Fish out police officers Fish out police officers

PHOTO NEWS: Protest Over Hike In Price Of Petrol, Electricity Tariff Ongoing In Yaba, Lagos

A peaceful protest by members of the Joint Action Front against the hike in Petrol and Electricity by the federal government…Fish out police officers Fish out police officers

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE