The House of Representatives on Thursday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct all the Service Chiefs and other Security Agencies to end insecurity in the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Amobi Ogar (LP-Abia), who lamented that attack by the kidnappers, assassins, bandits and perpetrators of various heinous crimes in Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas of Abia State have lingered for more than half decade.

He lamented that: “Kidnapping has become like ‘akara’ business in my constituency. Almost everyday that my people are being kidnapped; not one not two not three, to the extent that they are now going to people’s homes inside villages to carry them even at the ransom of N50,000, N30,000 then the ones on the express, those ones will carry you and demand for millions of naira as ransom.”

In the bid to holistically tackle the menace, he expressed optimism that aborted bill for the establishment of State Police can still be resuscitated in the 10th Assembly.

He said: “You know government is continuous process. In as much as the bill did not pass that time, I still believe the possibility is there for the bill to be represented again. All of us know the truth, we are Nigerians, we know ourselves, we know that the only solution to this insecurity is community policing. But because of the political interest, that is what is killing that bill.

“But at this point, I know even the rich is crying, the poor is also crying. I think at this point, bringing that bill up again Nigerians may consider it,” he opined.

Worried by the development, the House urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to intensify checks and other security measure around the Regional Cattle market in Lokpanta along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Uturu-Okigwe Road, Ihube-Isuochi Road, ABSU junction Akara Road; Uturu-Afikpo Road, Umuaku-Umunze Road, Awgu-Ishiagu Road and environs.

The House also tasked the Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police and Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to set up a joint patrol team to comb the farmland and forests to root out kidnappers, bandits and all criminal elements in all parts of Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas of Abia State.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ogar said: “The House is informed that bandits and criminal elements have forced the Nigerian Military to close traffic on the Ihube-Isuochi Road at the Lomara Military checkpoint for a long time;

Also informed that the Regional Cattle Market at Lokpanta on the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway has persistently been used as human shield by criminal elements even with the presence of military checkpoints dotted significantly along that route.

“The House is aware that the settlers and traders at the Regional Cattle Market at Lokpanta are peaceful and law-abiding citizens going about their routine businesses over a long period of time.

“The House is concerned that continued use of the cattle market as human shield could lead to such misinterpretation that could make the market vulnerable to attacks by criminal elements.

“The House is disturbed that the incessant attacks on the communities within Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas are beginning to force Residents to flee their homes and abandon their farmlands and other means of production and livelihood.

“The House is further concerned about the security risks faced and untold hardship suffered by users of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway through Lokpanta, Ihube-Isuochi road, Uturu-Okigwe Road, ABSU junction- Akara Road, Uturu-Afikpo Road, Umuaku-Umunze Road, Awgu Ishiagu Road and other roads within Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas.

“The House is cognizant of the need to increase military presence and patrols in the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway through Lokpanta, Ihube-Isuochi Road, Uturu-Okigwe Road, ABSU junction-Akara Road, Uturu-Afikpo Road, Umuaku-Umunze Road, Awgu-Ishiagu Road and other roads within Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas in order to restore normalcy and earn the confidence of citizens carrying as they carry out their daily business activities.”

To this end, the House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to interface with the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and the Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to determine measures aimed at reducing the incessant attacks of kidnappers, assassins and bandits and other criminal elements in and around Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas of Abia State and environs and report back to the House within four weeks.

