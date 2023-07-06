While you were away, many interesting things happened across social media platforms today. But for Twitter, different talks made the trends during the day. Not only the usual ‘gbas gbos’ on Twitter and maybe elsewhere, some interesting issues, too.

To catch up with every gist, let’s bring you up to speed with some major trends on Twitter.

Threads

How best to tell Elon Musk, new Twitter landlord about ‘threading’ carefully henceforth? Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp launched its Twitter-like application and named it ‘Threads’. And on the same Twitter, Nigerians trend its rival.

The application which is set to rival Elon Musk’s owned Twitter has seen over 10 million sign ups barely 10 hours after it was launched. Notable public figures such as Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr. Macaroni, Linda Ikeji, and Woli Arole have since joined the new train of the app. In case you weren’t following the trends, you can catch up here.

Keke

This is not about tricycles, alternatively called ‘Keke’ in many parts of Nigeria. The trend was because of an American actress, singer, and television personality Lauren Keyana better known as Keke Palmer. Well, it’s not her being featured in a new Hollywood blockbuster. No new music, either. But because she was called out by her baby daddy, Darius Jackson for her choice of outfit to Usher Raymond’s show in Las Vegas, on Wednesday. How interesting?

Reacting to the black bodysuit under a sheer dress Keke don to watch Usher perform, Jackson wrote on Twitter, “It’s the outfit tho. you a mom.” Supporting his stand, he added, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Burna

Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy was just on his own when the controversial U.S based Nigerian artist, Speed Darlington dragged him to the Twitter trends table. It all started after he claimed that the “Twice as Tall’ crooner once attempted to gain his attention by making a video in the bathroom while appearing in an interview with HipTV.

He also said he doesn’t need to collaborate with any of the top three industry heavyweights in the Afrobeats scene – Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy, adding that he is already bigger than them. Read more here.

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg also found himself on Twitter trends today courtesy of his newly launched app, Threads, and his first post on Twitter in more than one decade. Is this how his anticipated caged fight with Elon Musk will be fought?

Anyway, Zuckerberg posted a Spiderman pointing at another Spiderman meme on Twitter today in what could be described as an apparent reference to the similarity between the two platforms.

The post has gathered over 130,000 reactions with thousands of people commenting on the Twitter-shade post.

Uju Anya

Just as the street slang goes, “wahala no dey finish” On another episode of Twitter’s ‘gbas gbos’, Popular Feminist and professor of Applied Linguistics, Uju Anya was dragged on Twitter following her reaction to the news of Keke Palmer’s baby daddy calling her out over her choice of dress to Usher’s event.

Reacting to the development, Prof Anya tweeted, “Useless man tweeting all that nonsense on a phone Keke bought and the data plan she pays for every month. A kept hoe should keep quiet.”

Her reactions, however, did not seem to have sat down well with some Twitter users who took to the platform to call her out until her name appeared on the trending table.

P-square

Just like a day can never be completed without the night, everything on Twitter may also looks strangely boring without one or two ‘Gbas gbos’ about music artists. The P-square brothers joined the trending topics today following an argument that sprung up about who is the Nigerian artist with the most hit songs.

While some Tweeps settled for the likes of Davido, Wizkid, and Olamide as the greatest hitmakers, others dismissed the claims saying that P-square’s position as the greatest hitmaker is undefeated. A Twitter user, @Miracle_Azaman wrote, “Psquare will smoke any Nigerian artist dead or alive in a battle of hits and it won’t even be close.”

Rihanna

‘Bad girl Riri’ as she’s fondly called was also not left out in today’s list of major Twitter trending topics. The “Lift me up” crooner made her way to the Twitter trend after recent pictures of her in a beautiful black bralette found their ways to the Internet. Fans of the singer have continued to repost the pictures as well as pouring encomium on the mother of one.

