Digitial platform launched to support businesses

Nigerian tech entrepreneur and digital innovation advocate, Ikwu Onyeka, has announced the official launch of Kurrent.app, a mobile-first platform designed to help individuals and businesses establish a powerful digital presence without the need for any coding or design skills.

In an era where online visibility is crucial for business success and personal branding, this app arrives as a timely and accessible solution for entrepreneurs, freelancers, influencers, and content creators across Nigeria and beyond. The platform offers users the ability to easily build digital business cards, personalised bio URLs, WhatsApp-powered stores, and mobile-friendly websites — all within minutes.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Onyeka emphasised the growing importance of a professional digital identity, particularly for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), many of which continued to operate solely on social media or WhatsApp. “Having a strong online presence is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Onyeka stated. “This app was built to remove the barriers — time, cost, and technical skills — that prevent people from owning their digital space.”

The app allows users to create a custom digital card or mini-website featuring their name, services, contact links, social media profiles, and even product listings for WhatsApp-based commerce. It also supports bookings, appointments, and direct messaging — making it ideal for professionals who want to centralize communication and visibility.

The platform is especially useful for influencers and digital creators, who often manage multiple platforms and links. With this app, they can now consolidate their content, collaborations, media kits, and contact options in one shareable link — perfect for social media bios or press features.

Onyeka explained: “We’ve seen a surge in creators and freelancers who have no central online identity.”

This app solves that. Whether you’re a photographer, stylist, public speaker, or online seller, you now have a sleek digital profile to present yourself professionally and get discovered faster.”

The platform’s affordability is also a key attraction. Unlike traditional websites that require developers or expensive hosting, this app offers free and low-cost subscription plans, making it highly accessible for young professionals, students, and startups.

In addition to individuals, the platform offers company accounts for agencies and teams managing multiple clients. This makes it an ideal tool for PR firms, digital marketers, event planners, and consultants who want to launch fast, branded profiles for clients.

As Nigeria continues its digital transformation, tools like Kurrent.app are paving the way for more inclusive growth in the digital economy.

By democratizing access to professional online tools, Ikwu Onyeka hopes to empower a new generation of digitally aware Nigerians.

“This app is not just about websites. It’s about giving people the tools to present themselves confidently online, grow their audience, and convert more opportunities,” Onyeka concluded.