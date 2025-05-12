Don canvasses more engaging children literature to boost reading habits

A Professor of Discourse Analysis and Linguistics at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Bandele Adeboye Sogbesan, has made a case for more engaging and imaginative content in children’s literature, especially at the early stages of reading development.

This, he said, would help boost reading habits among children.

He made the call while delivering TASUED’s 32nd Inaugural Lecture entitled ‘The Pilot’s Dilemma in the Search for Utopia: Replicating Linguistic and Communicative Competencies in Institutions of Learning’.

Sogbesan explained further that beyond classroom texts, educators and parents should introduce children to a wide variety of reading materials, including informal sources such as comics, novels, magazines and newspapers.

Writers and publishers must prioritise fun and creativity in reading materials to spark children’s interest, he emphasised.

“The use of colourful illustrations and imaginative storytelling can significantly attract young readers and stimulate their creativity,” he noted, adding that stories that transport children into fantasy worlds can play a crucial role in developing a rich sense of imagination and lifelong love for books.

“When children see reading as a fun and relaxing activity, it helps build their vocabulary and language skills naturally,” the literacy advocate explained.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, praised Prof. Sogbesan’s dynamic and accessible delivery and for effectively breaking down complex ideas in a manner that deeply resonated with the audience.

He further encouraged teachers to familiarize themselves with all aspects of reading materials, including etymology of canonical expressions, to enhance students’ vocabulary and comprehension.

The lecture was graced by several distinguished guests, including the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu; the pioneer vice chancellor of TASUED, Professor Emeritus Olukayode Oyesiku; the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul-Razaq Adenugba, and the Gbegande of Ososa, Oba Toye Alatishe.

Also at the event were the Bishop of the Ijebu Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd Dr. Peter Rotimi Oludipe; Professor (Mrs.) Bimbola Oludipe; and Rev. Fr. Matiluko of the Catholic Mission.