Digital marketers urged to rethink strategies, leverage data

Digital marketers have been encouraged to continuously rethink their strategies, leverage data effectively, and foster meaningful engagement.

Linda Ochugbua, the Digital Sales Manager at BusinessDay, shared these insights at the 2025 edition of the West Africa Convergence Conference (WACC), which took place in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday.

Ochugbua was recently recognized as one of the “50 Most Valuable Personalities in Nigeria’s Digital Economy” at a ceremony held in Ikeja, where she joined various stakeholders from the technology and policy sectors.

According to her, “Digital marketing is evolving daily. As professionals, we must keep rethinking strategies, leveraging data, and driving meaningful engagement. This recognition isn’t mine alone—it’s a win for everyone committed to digital growth in Nigeria.”

Organised by Knowhow Media, publishers of IT Edge News.Africa, the event recognises individuals making key contributions to Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Ochugbua was honoured alongside public and private sector leaders who are playing strategic roles in innovation, policy development, and infrastructure within the digital space.

The conference also featured a keynote address delivered on behalf of the Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, by his deputy, Dr Sam Ode. The address, titled “Redefining Nigeria’s Economic Future: Benue State and the Rise of the Digital Economy,” outlined the state’s approach to leveraging digital tools for development.

Governor Alia’s digital economy initiatives were acknowledged during the event. Since assuming office, his administration has prioritised the sector as a core component of his seven-point agenda.

“This recognition is not just a personal milestone—it validates our collective journey in Benue to build a future driven by innovation, inclusion, and digital opportunity,” the governor stated.

Reacting to the recognition, Ochugbua expressed appreciation and reflected on the importance of digital inclusion and innovation:

“Being named one of the 50 Most Valuable Personalities in Nigeria’s Digital Economy is an incredible honour. It’s a reminder of the work ahead to make digital access more inclusive. This recognition is not mine alone; it reflects the dedication of my team and speaks to the power of collaboration.”

The “50 Most Valuable Personalities” (50MVPs) initiative aims to spotlight individuals contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s evolving digital space. The awards also serve as a platform for reflection on ongoing challenges and new opportunities.

“This event provides a platform for dialogue, recognition, and strategic insight on shaping Nigeria’s digital future,” said Olusegun Oruame, Vice Chairman/CEO of Knowhow Media, during his welcome remarks.

