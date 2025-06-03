Fake journalist arrested for claiming to stop probe into alleged $4.5bn PTF fraud — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed the arrest of a fake journalist, Ernesto Chukwudum Chukwukamma, for claiming to stop investigation of alleged $4.5bn PTF fraud.

The anti-graft commission, in a statement shared via its official X (formerly Twitter), explained that Chukwukamma had allegedly extorted, impersonated, and obtained N2,000,000 (Two million naira) “under false pretence to influence the investigation of the sum of $4,500,000,000.00 (Four Billion, Five Hundred Million United States Dollars)alleged Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, Fraud.”

The statement added that the 63-year-old suspect “was arrested for allegedly threatening the life of a petitioner and receiving financial inducement from him to stop the investigation of $4,500,000,000.00 alleged Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, Fraud.”

According to the EFCC, Chukwukamma was arrested while attempting to withdraw the sum of N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira) received from the petitioner.

“The suspect allegedly presented himself to the petitioner as a journalist attached to the EFCC. He also allegedly informed the petitioner that other Journalists who are members of a Correspondence Chapel attached to the Commission had a report of how he stole the sum of $4,500,000,000.00) in the process of winding up the activities of the Petroleum Trust Fund,” the statement further said.

The anti-graft commission added that the suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE