Diabetes and bread

Why are people with diabetes advised not to eat bread even when it is not sweet? I am a diabetic and I like bread. Can I eat it?

Desmond (by SMS)

The important thing about the diet for diabetes is not about the sugar or starch. It’s about carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are converted to simple sugars in the body and that is where the body’s inability to create, regulate, or properly respond to insulin comes in. Bread is high in carbohydrates. Avoiding foods with carbohydrates means lower insulin shots for type I and steadier blood sugars for type II. It is therefore important to avoid such types of food.

