I have poor erection

I am a 40- year old man with a big problem. Since the age of 13 years, l cannot achieve an erection that is full or solid enough for intercourse so I cannot get married. All the drugs l found in the market only stimulate too much making me restless with lust, yet no complete or full erection. The other time a young doctor injected me with testosterone and l nearly ran mad with lust and hunger for sex yet no full erection. What do l do?

Steve (by E mail)

Poor erection can be caused by many factors ranging from underlying health issues such as Infection, hypertension and diabetes among others. In addition, some cases of impotence are due to poor blood flow to the penis. In such cases, a surgical correction might be required. Although l don’t know the doctors you have been consulting, l will suggest that you visit a teaching hospital nearest to you where a combination of specialists ranging from a Urologist to a Medical Microbiologist and Psychologist can give you a proper review. It could also well be that the problem is in the mind. This is why many cases of impotence have been discovered to be better treated with the support of an understanding spouse. Your poor erection should not be an excuse for you not getting married because of the possible support your wife could give you in overcoming the problem.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE