What causes prostrate infection?

I was recently diagnosed with a Prostrate Infection. Although I am now okay after treatment with some antibiotics, I want to know the cause of the ailment and how to go about preventing future occurrences.

Prostrate infection (Prostatitis) can be acute (in which case it has much more pronounced and dangerous manifestations) or chronic. Risk factors include advanced age. (The most common prostatitis is said to affect men over the age of 50). We can also mention the insertion of catheters, urinary infection (they are relatively common in the population) or pelvic injuries. You are more likely to have prostatitis even if it was diagnosed earlier in life. Last but not least, the diagnosis of people with HIV also represents an increased risk of prostatitis. In addition, Chronic bacterial prostatitis can be caused by a poorly treated urinary tract infection. Bacterial prostatitis is often treated with antibiotics. But keep in mind that its use does not have to last only a week or two. It is often necessary to undergo treatment lasting 6 months or more. Since prostatitis causes a number of problems for men, it is definitely worth knowing what measures can be taken to prevent it from appearing. Or, say, a little later. First of all, avoid unprotected and casual. Use a condom if you don’t know each other that well and don’t have STD test results. Also, don’t ignore urinary tract infections.

