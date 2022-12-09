Despite DSS directive, fuel queues persist in some filling stations in Abuja

Twenty four hours after the Department of State Services’s (DSS) directive, petrol queues have yet to subside in most parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Most filling stations visited by the Tribune Online were either not selling or selling at exorbitant prices..

The DSS had, after meeting with major stakeholders in the industry, given a 48-hour ultimatum to clear fuel queues.

Apart from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority(NMDPRA), the meeting had in attendance the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, National Association of Road Transport Owners, among others.

But a visit to some filling stations at the FCT on Friday showed that queues were still present while for those who are not dispensing the product, black marketers loiter around, selling at N400 per litre.

Along Airport Road, filling stations such as Oando, NIPCO were not selling as of the time of visit while Shafa sold the product at N180 per litre.

The Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, had on Thursday assured that all parties were committed to ensuring supply and clearing the queues within the given time.





“We’ve heard from all the stakeholders on each of their individual commitments to ensuring adequate supply and distribution of petroleum products. And they re-emphasised that the commitment is to take effect within 48 hours.

“So we are hoping that with the efficiency in the distribution, both by marine and trucking, in the next 48 hours, the commitments will really start and hopefully we will see a positive environment, away from the difficult situation we are experiencing across the nation,” he stated.