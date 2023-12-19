The commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Dr Michael Akintayo Adaralewa has attributed the triumph by officers and men to collective determination and resilience, despite facing numerous challenges throughout the year.

The determination and resilience, the Commandant stated, were instrumental to maintaining peace, ensuring security and protecting lives and property within the state.

Adaralewa made the remarks at the end-of-the-year ceremony held at the command headquarters at Agodi, Ibadan, saying that it was to celebrate collective accomplishments, honour shared values and reflect on the journey traversed together with the personnel.

He appreciated the command’s officers and men for their unwavering commitment, selfless service and relentless pursuit of excellence.

He said: “Each day, you have demonstrated the utmost professionalism, courage and determination in fulfilling our mandate to protect and safeguard our beloved Oyo State.

“Your unwavering loyalty, dedication and sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and I’m proud to lead such an extraordinary group of individuals.”

The Commandant also expressed thanks to the management team, the second-in-command, heads of department, heads of units, area commanders, sectional heads, unit commanders and divisional officers.

According to him, the personnel played invaluable roles in the commands success throughout the year, while their visionary leadership, dedication and tireless efforts had been instrumental in guidance towards greatness.

He extended gratitude to other security agencies, stakeholders and partner, saying that their collaborative efforts and synergy they fostered had enabled the state command to enhance its capabilities and achieve remarkable results.

“Together we have made significant strides in combating crime, tackling emerging security threats and promoting safety within our communities,” he stated.

At the end of the year celebration, Adaralewa enjoined the gathering to remember the importance of unity, camaraderie and solidarity which provides an opportunity to foster stronger bonds, forge new friendship and reinforce the spirit of brotherhood.