Desist from unnecessary trouble over chieftaincy appointment, Akeredolu warns traditional rulers

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Saturday, warned traditional rulers in the state against causing and fomenting unnecessary trouble over the appointment of chiefs in their various domains.

Akeredolu handed this warning in Ikare Akoko during the official presentation of the instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Adeleke Adegbite, as the new Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko.

Speaking on behalf of Akeredolu, the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the government would not hesitate to deal with any traditional ruler or community head involved in any act of lawlessness.

He advised any of the traditional rulers that were dissatisfied with any decision on chieftaincy matters to approach the court to seek redress rather than taking laws into their hands.

The governor urged the newly installed traditional ruler to exhibit a high level of integrity in the discharge of his responsibility and should focus his attention on his area of jurisdiction in the town to usher development to the community.

He said “At this juncture, I wish to express my utmost displeasure over the recent mayhem that erupted in this community over the removal and subsequent appointment of the new Olokoja.

“We are all aware of the current state insecurity in this country, therefore, under no circumstance shall we tolerate another wave of killing of innocent citizens and wanton destruction of properties over any security issue in the community, much less of any minor chieftaincy matter.”

Akeredolu who assured the people and residents of the state of his administration determination to provide give priority to the security of lives and properties said, “we are making efforts to rid our communities of miscreants and criminals.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Akoko Northeast local government, Hon. Omojola Ashimiyu urged the new traditional ruler to be an apostle of peace and carry along all his people both home and abroad in his day-to-day administration.

Ashimiyu also advised the people of the town to embrace peace and support the new traditional ruler so that his tenure would witness unprecedented achievement s.

Responding, the newly installed Owa-Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin II, appreciated the governor for the fatherly and leadership role he displayed in maintaining peace in Ikare land.

Oba Adedoyin, who apologised to the governor on recent attempts to disturb the peace in the town, assured that he would continue to speak with his people that be more peaceful and tolerant to avoid future occurrence.

The new monarch said “Going memory lane, this is the 18th Owa-Ale in lkare since my progenitors migrated from lle-lfe, the ancestral home of the Yoruba people (Oduduwa)

“Permit me to mention that Obaship assignment, like any other leadership role, is a call to selfless service.

“Having accepted my unanimous selection to assume the throne of my forefathers and lead the good people of Ikare Land as the Owa-Ale Adimula, I promise, by God’s grace, not to disappoint you.”

