NCPC boss encourages family of late general Dongoyaro to be focused

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam has told the widow of the late Chief of Defence Staff and one-time ECOMOG Field Commander, Mrs Esther Dogonyaro not to remain in mourning but to be focused and courageous as she and the entire family mourn the death of their father.

Rev Pam said this when he paid a condolence visit to the Rayfield residence of the late Defence Chief, Lt. Gen. Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro who died early hours of Thursday, May 14, 2021, at the age of 80 at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH.

Rev Pam recalled how the late General worked toward promoting peace and organized the civil community and participated in communal works after retirement.

He said, the late General left behind a good name and played the role of the real Joshua in the bible by leading his people to self-realization and awareness through his active involvement in Church-based organizations.

Responding on behalf of the family Barr. Nanpon Joshua Dogonyaro, son of the deceased said they were encouraged with the visit of the ES and said they will surely promote the ideals of their late father by living exemplary lives as they have learned so much from him.

He told the ES that the family were planning to release the programme of the burial of their late father and that they were so grateful their father did not die in the war fields but at home.

At hand to receive the ES were the wife of the late Defence Chief, Esther Dogonyaro, his immediate younger brother, Alh. Abubakar Dogonyaro, sons, daughter and grandchildren of the late General.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…NCPC boss encourages family NCPC boss encourages family

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…NCPC boss encourages family NCPC boss encourages family