NSCDC arrests six suspected cult members in Kwara

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command have arrested six suspected members of two rival cult groups in Ilorin on Saturday.

The suspected cultists said to belong to ‘Abata’ and ‘Aye’ cult groups were about to strike at Dada area, Okelele community, Ilorin metropolis when operatives of the Corps swooped on them and arrested them.

The suspects are Raheem Jamiu (18), Abdullahi Azeez (20), Sulaimon Folawiyo (18years), Saheed Samad (18years), Sanni Samsudeen (16 years) and Jamiu Isa (19 years).

Five of the suspects are from Kwara state while only Saheed Samad is an indigene Oyo State.

It was also gathered that the suspected members of ‘Aye’ group were on a vengeance mission as two of their colleagues were said to have been injured following a misunderstanding between them and members of the ‘Abata’ group during the just-concluded Ramadan fast.

The spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said:” It was a serious battle but only six of them were arrested.”

“The Operation Harmony and Anti-vandal Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command swung into action on Saturday, the 15th day of May 2021 at around 1000hrs after our intelligence report from our Ilorin South Division indicated that two factions of cult groups “Abata” and “Aye” will strike at Dada area of Okelele, Ilorin, Kwara State.

“It was a serious battle but only six of them were apprehended.

“According to them, the misunderstanding started during the Ramadan fast when two members of the ”Aye’ were deeply injured. The Abata group decided to strike back today. They met very close to the river in that area. Part of the tools used were axes, cutlasses and knives.

“Saheed Samad and Sanni Samsudeen were seriously wounded.”

