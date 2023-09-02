I am 75 years of age. Due to dental problems, I have removed many of my teeth. My worry is whether I can still get teeth implants at my age.

Solomon (by SMS)

Dental implants are small titanium screws that are placed directly into the jawbone of patients. They are the recommended tooth replacement system on the market and look, feel, and function like natural teeth.

Additionally, they provide much-needed stimulation to the jawbone, which helps to keep it strong and maintain its shape.There truly is no minimum age to receive dental implants; however, your doctor will determine whether or not you qualify for this procedure based on your needs and oral health.

Patients who do not have a fully developed jawbone will not be considered good candidates for dental implants. Most people experience jawbone maturity between the ages of 17 and 20, but your doctor will evaluate your candidacy based on images and X-rays.

It’s important to remember that if dental implants are placed too early, before the jawbone has fully matured, they will not move with the jawbone as it grows. This could cause problems with orthodontics for patients later on.

There is no upper age restriction for dental implants. If you are in your late 70s, or even in your 80s or 90s, and still need a dental implant based on your oral and overall health, your doctor will place them for you.

Ultimately, each individual’s candidacy for dental implants is determined after a full evaluation by theirdoctors. When you meet with them for your one-on-one consultation, they will fully examine your area or areas of concern, take any needed X-rays or images, talk to you about your oral and medical health, and answer any questions you have about the procedure.

In the end, if you are found to be a good candidate, the procedure to place dental implants is safe and effective, even if you are 99!

