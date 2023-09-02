I used to be a sportsman during my youthful days. I am now in my 40s and unable to take part in sporting activities. However, I have a swimming pool in my house. I want to know if I can learn how to swim as a way of keeping fit.

Akeem (by SMS)

There is no maximum age when you can start learning to swim and getting all the benefits that come with it. You could be 3 or 93 – it makes no difference. In fact, as a form of exercise, swimming is ideal for us as we age.

Swimming is one of the most popular sports in the world. As well as being fun, swimming is a great way to keep fit, stay healthy and make friends.

Swimming is a healthy activity that you can continue for a lifetime. It is a low-impact activity that has many physical and mental health benefits.

Swimming is a great recreational activity for people of all ages. Recreational swimming can provide you with a low-impact workout and it’s a good way to relax and feel good.

Swimming is a great workout because you need to move your whole body against the resistance of the water.

Swimming is a good all-round activity because it: keeps your heart rate up but takes some of the impact stress off your body; builds endurance; muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness, helps you maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart and lungs; tones muscles and builds strength, provides an all-over body workout as nearly all of your muscles are used during swimming.

Swimming has many other benefits including: being a relaxing and peaceful form of exercise, alleviating stress, improving coordination, balance and posture, improving flexibility, providing good low-impact therapy for some injuries and conditions. It also provides a pleasant way to cool down on a hot day.

