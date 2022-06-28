Demystifying 12 myths about getting into the tech space

The tech space sometimes appears intimidating to those who know nothing about it because of the misconceptions they have. They believe that it is for those who are far more knowledgeable and experienced. Well, that is false. We’ll be demystifying these myths so that you’ll be free from the “lies.”

It usually feels good to hear the appellations, “tech bro”, and “tech sis”, and the average Nigerian has an idea of what the tech space entails. This understanding could be through hearsay or research.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, more than ever before, it has dawned on the consciousness of people to learn a tech skill. Several people want to get into the tech space, but some of them already have a distorted mindset about it. So, they enter the space bearing in mind the myths they’ve been made to believe.

Myths about tech space

It all has to deal with programming and coding or nothing

This is not in any way true. There are several skills to learn in the tech space. UI/UX design, graphic design, motion design, video production or editing, content writing, coding, technical writing. The list is endless. Just find which one you can work with.

You must have several years of experience to qualify

You don’t need a lot of experience to join the tech space. All you need to do is know what skills you’d like to learn, develop yourself and constantly practise it. All your employer needs to know are your capabilities and how well you can put your skills to use. He needs your skills, what you can bring to the table, not necessarily your experience.





Work in the tech space is unstable

This right here is untrue. If there’s anything about in-demand skills, they are not “office” bound. If you lose your job at a company due to any reason, that’s not the end of life. In no time, you’d find another one as long as you have an in-demand skill to sell. There are opportunities emerging everywhere and everyday. You can’t be stranded for so long. You can find opportunities on different platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and many others. They are all around you.

It’s not demanding

There’s no work that will not demand something from you. It could be your time, attention, and even your skills. Skills in the tech space demand your time and resources.

You must have a certificate

This is not compulsory. Your school certificate doesn’t count. Your employer is just on the look out for what you know, and what you’re willing to bring to the table. Know your onions, build a portfolio and sell your skills. However, this does not in any way imply that you should not get certified.

It’s expensive to learn

You can learn these skills at a low cost. There are free resources that can make this possible. There are platforms like YouTube, Udemy, Domestika, and many others. When you diligently engaging these resources, you can be sure to know the skill you’re learning. Also, be confident to earn with what you know.

Tech space is not for creative people

That’s not true. Creativity thrives in tech. Everyday, ideas are evolving in tech and it takes creativity and some level of quality thinking to set them in motion.

You must be an expert in using the computer

Not true. You don’t need to know the nitty-gritty about the computer before you engage some tech skills like copywriting, content writing, graphic design etc. You can know the basics, but it’s not compulsory to be an expert to engage some of the skills.

It is a one size fits all concept

Some people believe that in tech, all the skills are the same. There are different skills in the tech space. Copywriting differs from programming, project management from UI/UX and every other skill you can find in the tech space. Some also believe that it is only about programming. There are other skills that don’t have to do with programming.

You need a large capital

You do not need a large amount to start. Have internet connection, a phone that supports internet and you’re good to go. Along the line, you can get a coach or join a community for accountability’s sake. You can always acquire tech skills at a low cost.

You automatically become a robot once you get into the tech space. No sleep. No outings and all your life begins to revolve around tech .

Being in the tech space doesn’t make you less of a human being. You can work and have a life, pursue your interests, fall in love, attend hangouts, cook, clean, sleep and do other things as you see fit.

You must work for a company

You can choose to work as a freelancer. You don’t necessarily have to submit to a company or solely work for them. You can work for various people depending on the contract between both parties. Tech skills are flexible and not rigid.

The common saying in our society today is “learn tech skills”. Everyone has something no matter how little to say about tech skills. Some believe that tech skills should take over a 9-5 job because the latter is a waste of time. However, others believe that being in a 9-5 job is fulfilling for them. The choice is yours.

Finally, being in the tech space requires knowing your onions and of course, mediocrity cannot thrive. So give yourself to learning, unlearning, and relearning. In a nutshell, give yourself to things that will help you get better at what you know or intend to know.

