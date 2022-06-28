FCTA set to implement e-education

Latest News
By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
FCTA set to implement e-education, Minister condemns mob attack , policy dialogue on Fulani pastoralists, Individuals seeking bail , FCTA to reopen market Friday, FCT chief calls for forceful removal of shanties in his domain, FCT to partner NCC for 5G broadband deployment in Abuja ― Minister, fund infrastructure development, fraudulent estate developers, Stay away from FCT, FCT Minister recovers from COVID-19, FCT-Internal Revenue Service remits N118bn in 2021, targets N202bn in 2022, structures on road corridors dismantled, FCT Minister vows to domesticate Disabilities Act, domesticate disability act, N4.8bn is spent annually to evacuate wastes in Abuja ― Bello, FCTA promises better learning, NYSC's Corps deployment policy, (BREAKING) Eid el-Fitr celebration, FCTA partners FRSC
Bello Muhammed, FCT Minister

The FCT Administration has put plans in motion to make education more accessible to residents through its e-education platforms in its schools across the Territory.

Education Secretary, Hon Sani Dahir El-Katuzu, disclosed this following the FCT Administration’s Executive Committee meeting, held on Monday, June 27, 2022, and chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Hon El-Katuzu said this plan was a part of the Education Secretariat’s presentation to the Executive Committee.

He equally said that when fully operational, this measure will enable students who are unable to attend classes physically, to attend virtually while results could be accessed and students’ performance monitored online amongst other services.

He said: “It is not only making it possible for parents to check the results of their wards online but also making students who may not be physically available in the school due to some challenges to attend lessons from home.

“We want to operate e-education whereby our lesson plans, our scheme of work and our lesson notes are all online so that we can supervise without having to physically visit the schools. These are all things that are in the pipeline. In fact, we have gone into the advanced stage of making these happen.”

El-Katazu further explained that “The e-attendance and most of these e-provisions we have made are in order to assist students who cannot physically be in school.

“In fact, it was prompted by the COVID-19 situation where our schools had to be closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we created avenues where students can attend lectures from their homes and that prompted the e-attendance, the smart schools and the rest.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.FCTA set to implement e-education

FCTA set to implement e-education

You might also like
Latest News

Sales of school of nursing forms on internet fraudulent, FCTA warns

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More