FCTA set to implement e-education

The FCT Administration has put plans in motion to make education more accessible to residents through its e-education platforms in its schools across the Territory.

Education Secretary, Hon Sani Dahir El-Katuzu, disclosed this following the FCT Administration’s Executive Committee meeting, held on Monday, June 27, 2022, and chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Hon El-Katuzu said this plan was a part of the Education Secretariat’s presentation to the Executive Committee.

He equally said that when fully operational, this measure will enable students who are unable to attend classes physically, to attend virtually while results could be accessed and students’ performance monitored online amongst other services.

He said: “It is not only making it possible for parents to check the results of their wards online but also making students who may not be physically available in the school due to some challenges to attend lessons from home.

“We want to operate e-education whereby our lesson plans, our scheme of work and our lesson notes are all online so that we can supervise without having to physically visit the schools. These are all things that are in the pipeline. In fact, we have gone into the advanced stage of making these happen.”

El-Katazu further explained that “The e-attendance and most of these e-provisions we have made are in order to assist students who cannot physically be in school.

“In fact, it was prompted by the COVID-19 situation where our schools had to be closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we created avenues where students can attend lectures from their homes and that prompted the e-attendance, the smart schools and the rest.”

