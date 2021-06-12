Democracy Day: NABTEB reschedules examinations

THE National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced the rescheduling of two papers in the upcoming 2021 National Business Certificate and National Technical Certificate (NBC/NTC) Examinations earlier fixed for Monday, 14th June 2021.

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, NABTEB, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the decision was informed by the declaration of Monday as a public holiday by the Federal Government to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Isiugo-Abanihe said the affected papers, which are Chemistry and Literature-in-English would now hold on Saturday, 26th June 2021.

“Consequently, all NABTEB State and Zonal Coordinators have been directed to inform all supervisors, proprietors and stakeholders in their States and Zones, respectively,” she said.

Meanwhile, the NABTEB boss, Isiugo-Abanihe has notified stakeholders including Commissioners of Education, Principals and Proprietors of schools of the clash of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with NABTEB 2021 NBC/NTC examinations.

She said: “It has been observed that the dates for the 2021 JAMB UTME, scheduled to commence on June 19th, 2021, will clash with the dates for the NABTEB In-School NBC/NTC Examinations which will hold from Tuesday, 15th June to 9th July 2021 nationwide.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…