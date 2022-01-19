Delta chief judge frees 5 more inmates in Warri prison

The Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai, has freed five more inmates in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Okere-Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that the judge had earlier released four inmates as of 4:00 p.m on Monday before freeing five more between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon.

The ongoing exercise is designed to decongest Correctional Services across the state.

A total of nine discharged and acquitted inmates were hitherto awaiting trial in the Medium Security Custodial Center of the NCS at Okere, Warri, for lack of proper evidence against them based on legal advice by the director of public prosecution.

The pardoned inmates included 28-year-old Goodluck Sunday with Suit No. FHC/116C/18, 29-year-old Destiny Julius with Charge no. MO/97c/19 and Michael Ahmed 20.

Others were 35-year-old Testimony Inoke arrested for alleged conspiracy/burglary/robbery with charge number ME/154C/21 on October 5, 2020, and 29-year-old Ejovi Daniel who has suite number CMU/38C/21, charged with alleged conspiracy and arson including four others.

Goodluck was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping at High Court 4, Warri, and admitted to the Warri prison on May 31, 2019, spending about five years in custody and his case adjourned 12 times before respite came his way on Monday

In the case of Destiny Julius, a sewage worker, who was arrested in 2018 at PTI junction by a patrol team while returning from work, he was arraigned only once since he was charged for alleged armed robbery at High Court 3, Effurun where 103 inmates are awaiting trial.

Chief Judge Diai, who was accompanied by the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Delta State, Isaiah Bozimo Esq. and other principal officers of the Ministry of Justice, treated 531 awaiting trial cases between Monday and Tuesday.

Before the commencement of trials on the inmates, Justice Diai had sought the cooperation of all those present at the court for a smooth exercise while appealing to judges in the state to ensure that cases brought before them were given accelerated hearing.

She told the court that the essence of the visits was to ensure that those held captive and kept in the custody of the correctional centres were the bonafide and legal inmates and as well ensure inmates do not spend more time on offences he or she has been convicted for.

She added that the visit ought to have come up much earlier, but due to prevailing circumstances in the country, assuring that it will be very regular as scheduled henceforth.

She assured the comptroller of Okere correctional centre that his plea for assistance would be communicated to the Delta State state governor through his Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Delta, Isaiah Bozimo Esq, who was physically present at the court all through the proceedings.

Earlier, the deputy comptroller of Okere custodial centre, Mr E. O Etim had appealed to the Chief Judge to assist in appealing to the governor that those inmates who had the death penalty hanging on their neck be reversed in the spirit of the Nigerian Correctional Services Act 2019 LFN.

