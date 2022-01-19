(BREAKING) Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges

• As court adjourns matter till Feb 16

Top NewsLatest News
By Sunday Ejike – Abuja
Kanu pleads not guilty, evidence against Nnamdi Kanu, Kanu must not die in detention, cousin tells FG, doctor denied access to Kanu, Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to seven-count amended charge, Ohanaeze wants Kanu in court, Nnamdi Kanu, Kanu: Family demands explanations, Kanu’s lawyer faults Ohanaeze , priest faults Kanu's arrest, How Nnamdi Kanu lived
Nnamdi Kanu

The self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the 15-count amended charge, bordering on terrorism preferred against him by the Federal Government.

After taking his plea, the prosecution counsel, Shuaib Labaran expressed readiness to commence the trial but the lead counsel to the IPOB leader, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) objected and urged the court to first, decide the defendant’s application seeking to quash the charges filed against him for lacking substance.

Ozekhome raised 32 grounds of objections to the charge in praying the court to discharge and acquit the IPOB leader.

According to him, “The 15-count charge is incurably defective, worthless and dead on arrival.

“We also filed an application for the bail of the defendant. The two applications need to be considered first before trial can commence”, Ozekhome said.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter till 1:pm of February 16, 2022, to hear arguments on the applications filed by the defendant.

Details later …

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges  Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges  Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges  Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

Fuel/electricity price hike: CSO plans nationwide protest

Latest News

Despite court order, Nnamdi Kanu returns for trial in same Fendi attire

Latest News

Ogun commissioner urges ex-students to support alma maters

Latest News

We’re committed to your well-being, Lagos govt tells retired teachers

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More