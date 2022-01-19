(BREAKING) Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges

The self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the 15-count amended charge, bordering on terrorism preferred against him by the Federal Government.

After taking his plea, the prosecution counsel, Shuaib Labaran expressed readiness to commence the trial but the lead counsel to the IPOB leader, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) objected and urged the court to first, decide the defendant’s application seeking to quash the charges filed against him for lacking substance.

Ozekhome raised 32 grounds of objections to the charge in praying the court to discharge and acquit the IPOB leader.

According to him, “The 15-count charge is incurably defective, worthless and dead on arrival.

“We also filed an application for the bail of the defendant. The two applications need to be considered first before trial can commence”, Ozekhome said.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter till 1:pm of February 16, 2022, to hear arguments on the applications filed by the defendant.

Details later …

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s terrorism charges.