Court sentences three to 17-yr imprisonment for N60,000 robbery in Bauchi

For robbing their victim the sum of N60,000, three armed robbers have been convicted and sentenced to 17 years each by a Bauchi State High Court.

The convicts who are to spend the next 17 years each behind the bars are: Muazu Ya’u, Adamu Abdullahi and Awalu Babayo all of a Village in Bauchi LGA.

The Bauchi State High Court 5 found them guilty and sentenced the three of them for the robbery offence committed sometime in 2018.

The trio were charged before the Court in September 2018 for armed robbery as contained in the charge sheet which was an act committed contrary to section 96 and punishable under 97 of the Penal Code of Bauchi State; Vol 1 of 2006.

According to the prosecuting Counsel, M.M. Adamu Esq the second charge was that the convicts, together with one Ruwa Abdullahi, now at large, “attacked one Abdullahi Ahmadu with machetes and sticks, to which he became unconscious, after which you robbed him of the sum of N60,000 and thereby committed an act punishable under section 1 (1) a and b of the Robbery and Fire Arms (special provisions Act Cap R11, LFN 2004, as applicable to Bauchi State,”.

While delivering the judgment on Tuesday, Justice Muazu Abubakar of the Bauchi State High Court 5, sentenced them to two years imprisonment for the first charge count each while they are to serve 15 years imprisonment each for the second count charge –all without the option of fine, the sentence are to run concurrently.

While reacting to the judgement, defence Counsel, Yakubu Maikasuwa, expressed his discomfort about the sentence of his clients hinting that an appeal would be filed and hoping that the young men may be favoured.

According to the Defense Counsel, “We are not happy that criminal acts are on the increase, but there should be fair hearing of such cases”.

Yakubu Maikasuwa said that three things make the judgement go the way of his clients which are:”witness who could testify, proven evidence and a confessional statement written at the police station. In this case, the court relied solely on the confessional statements (made by the accused persons at the police station)”.

